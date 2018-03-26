Discarded ashes, embers in fire pit causes fire on exterior of west side home, officials say
MADISON, Wis. - No one was injured Sunday afternoon when improperly discarded ashes or embers in a fire pit caused a fire to break out on the exterior of a west side home, officials said.
Crews were called to the 2300 block of Mica Road around 4:20 p.m. for reports of a fire with smoke showing from a couple blocks away, according to a release.
Crews found active fire on the back of the house, extending into the soffit when they arrived, officials said. They forced entry into the home to confirm no one was inside.
Firefighters used water and foam to put out the fire and cool the roof trusses and decking, according to the release.
The fire damaged the exterior siding of the home and a small amount of smoke got into a bedroom, officials said.
Damage totals are not yet available. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
