No one injured in vehicle vs. train crash, officials say

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 01:29 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 01:36 PM CDT

TOWN OF BURNETT, Wis. - No one was injured Friday in a car vs. train crash in central Dodge County, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash happened just after noon near Highway 26 on Cross Street in the town of Burnett, according to a release. The crossing is just east of Highway 26.

Deputies said no one was injured and no major roads were blocked because of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was the only person in the vehicle and did not report any injuries, according to the release. The train engineer and conductor were not injured.

The circumstances of the collision are still being investigated, officials said.

