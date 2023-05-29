featured No one injured after drive-by shooting in McFarland Jaymes Langrehr Jaymes Langrehr Digital Content Manager Author twitter Author email May 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McFARLAND, Wis. -- McFarland police are asking for the public's help in figuring out who was shooting a gun from a vehicle on Memorial Day.Officers were called to the area of Stoughton Road/Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road at about 11:21 a.m. Monday after getting a report of someone shooting a gun.The officers who responded found recently-fired shell casings at the intersection, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage from the gunshots. Dispatchers said the vehicle in question was seen heading north on Stoughton Road from the intersection. Police have not provided a description of the vehicle or a possible license plate number.McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin says the investigation is still ongoing, but is asking anyone with information to call the McFarland Police Department at 608-838-3151.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Mcfarland Shooting Jaymes Langrehr Digital Content Manager Jaymes Langrehr is the Digital Content Manager for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at jlangrehr@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Jaymes Langrehr Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular No injuries reported after train derailment near Devil's Lake State Park Monroe couple seriously injured in motorcycle crash with deer Crack the code on secret Madison spots and scenic destinations Authorities continue to investigate what led to train derailment at Devil's Lake Newly renovated Ridgewood Pool opens for the summer Latest News Missing teen from Janesville found safe Biden recognizes nation’s ‘sacred obligation’ to military families in Memorial Day speech WATCH: LEGO lovers converge on Madison to show creativity, get inspiration WATCH: Lone Rock grandmother sews for service Fire chief: 1 person rescued overnight from Iowa building collapse; No deaths reported More News