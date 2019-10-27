No major incidents at this year's Freakfest, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Despite cold temperatures and rain, Freakfest came and went without any major incidents, according to Madison police.
Police said nearly 20,000 people bought tickets to this year's event. According to officials, there were no major events, though two individuals were arrested as of 1:30 a.m. Sunday and several people were sent to detox.
