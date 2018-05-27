WEATHER ALERT

No injuries reported in two fights overnight, police say

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is investigating after responding to two separate fights overnight, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval’s blog. 

One fight took place at the Embassy Apartments in the 500 block of University Avenue downtown around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Police said the caller described the incident as a fight among 10 to 15 people, one of whom had a taser. 

Another fight took place at 2:15 a.m. at JoBeck’s Bar in the 500 block of Cottage Grove Road on Madison’s east side.

According to the blog, eight people were estimated to be involved in the fight that started in the bar’s parking lot and moved to the street. One person was holding a pipe in their hands. 

In both of the fights, people fled when officers arrived at the scenes, according to officers.

Police said no injuries have been reported in either incident.
 

