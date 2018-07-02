No injuries reported as fire breaks out at Racine County recycling plant
RACINE COUNTY, WIs. - At least 35 different fire departments, including Dane County crews, were called to a large fire at a Racine County recycling plant.
Authorities said the fire broke out at John's Disposal early Sunday afternoon.
They don't know the cause of the fire, but said it started in the yard, then spread to a building.
Officials think it will burn for several days.
No injures have been reported.
