No injuries reported after shooting on East Washington Avenue
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for anyone with information about a shooting in which shots hit the McDonald's in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue late Friday night.
Officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting at 10:35 p.m., according to an incident report. Witnesses told police the shooting most likely occurred across the street from the McDonald's, either near or at the Capitol Petro Mart.
Nobody was injured by the gunfire, police said.
Police said two vehicles--a white sedan and either a black or gold car--were seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crimestoppers.
