'No holds barred with beer and brewing': Great Dane adds CBD-infused beer, drinks to the mix

MADISON, Wis. - Starting next Thursday, Great Dane restaurants will be adding new drink options to the mix, including what’s likely a first-of-its-kind beer in the state.

In an industry where it pays off to stand out, Great Dane co-founder and brewmaster Ron LoBreglio still finds ways to mix it up.

"It was fun to craft the concept," LoBreglio said. "There's no holds barred with beer and brewing."

Crafting new beers for customers comes with the territory.

"It's part mechanic, part chef, part scientist but all fun," he said. "In this day and age where there are a lot of different ingredients going into beer, very experimentative approaches, all of a sudden the light went off: 'Why not start offering CBD?'"

Based loosely off of Great Dane's American pale ale, "Old Glory," LoBreglio believes "Green Glory" will be the first beer in the state brewed with CBD, a cannabis extract that doesn't have the intoxicating effects of THC but is believed to manage pain and conditions like seizures.

A 20-ounce pint of "Green Glory" will contain 7 milligrams of CBD. The Great Dane is working in partnership with GreenRX, using CBD with zero percent THC.

Coming soon to Great Dane locations: a pretty unique beer. ‘Green Glory’ will be infused with CBD. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/StlIpVH0ES — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) December 6, 2018

It's not just beer. Customers can add THC to cocktails like Old-Fashioneds and nonalcoholic beverages.

"I was honestly really surprised, and I'm really excited to be able to try it,” bar patron Aaron Hiniker said.

"We're interested to see where it goes,” LoBreglio said.

LoBreglio said selling the CBD drinks is legal, but it does get a bit murky. In May, the state Department of Justice released guidance saying CBD can only be distributed under limited circumstances, like from a physician.

According to Lt. Erik Fuhremann, commander of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, it is a legal gray area, but he cautions people to know what they consume. He explained in a statement, “Due to our limited resources and the current opioid epidemic, CBD oil enforcement is not a priority for the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.”

The CBD-infused beer and drinks will be available Dec. 13 at all three Madison-area locations after a launch party at the downtown Great Dane.



