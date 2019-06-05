Republicans eyeing $10 registration increase

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Republicans are eyeing a $10 increase to the state's $75 vehicle registration fee as part of a way to pay for roads without raising the gas tax as Gov. Tony Evers has proposed.

Evers did not call for an increase in the vehicle registration fee in his budget proposal.

Republicans are discussing alternative proposals and plan to vote on their approach Thursday during a meeting of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.

Fitzgerald said Wednesday they are examining which construction projects must get done and how much it would cost. He says Republicans are eyeing cash, fee increases, additional borrowing and tolling is also part of the discussion.

Evers proposed $608 million more for transportation. Fitzgerald says Republicans don't have a target number.

