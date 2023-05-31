MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County's district attorney has determined the Madison police officers who tried to arrest a homicide suspect at a Kwik Trip on the city's east side earlier this year will not be held criminally liable for the man's death.
Dozens of police officers responded to the Kwik Trip in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue the evening of Feb. 24 after someone reported that 39-year-old Justin Kopmeyer, who was wanted in a domestic-related homicide, had entered the store.
Officers tried making contact with Kopmeyer when he exited the store, but the 39-year-old went back inside, this time with a handgun in his hand. Police followed him inside and yelled for Kopmeyer to stop and drop the gun.
Kopmeyer ultimately stopped near the restrooms inside the store and pointed the gun at his own head; police tried tasing him, but it was ineffective, according to a press release from the DA's office.
According to District Attorney Ismael Ozanne's account of law enforcement's findings, Kopmeyer then moved further down the hallway and turned his body toward one of the responding officers who in turn fired a single bullet in Kopmeyer's direction.
Kopmeyer ultimately continued down the hallway into one of the restrooms where he barricaded himself inside. Police then heard two gunshots from inside the room before finding Kopmeyer dead.
Ballistic tests conducted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab later determined the bullet that killed Kopmeyer came from the gun police found in the bathroom near his body.
An autopsy conducted by the Dane County Medical Examiner found Kopmeyer had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and abrasions to his head and left elbow that were not related to his death.
