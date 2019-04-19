No contest plea to fatal Eagle River shooting

Channel3000.com file photo

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. - A man accused in a fatal shooting at an Eagle River home has reached an agreement with prosecutors.

Jeremiah Solis entered a no contest plea to negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and another charge was dropped in Vilas County Circuit Court Thursday, WJFW-TV reported.

Solis is accused in the death of 20-year-old Connor Stephens in September 2017. Solis says he was showing a gun to some friends when it went off and hit Stephens.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.

