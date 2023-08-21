MADISON, Wis. -- With scorching temperatures on their way, it can be easy to forget that not everyone who has a place to live has access to air conditioning, or sometimes it breaks at the worst times.
"They're just like our body; they also are not designed for extreme environments. Some of them will go bad," University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering professor Giri Venkataramanan said.
If you don't have A/C or it breaks during this summer's extreme heat, Venkataramanan said one of the easiest and most effective ways to keep cool is wetting a bandana or cloth and putting it on around your neck.
"As blood circulates from, the heart up to the head and comes back, it gets cool and cools the rest of your body as well," he said. "I call it the personal ventilation, personal air conditioning."
Another tip is to fill a sock with rice or beans, and stick it in the freezer for a couple of hours so you have something cool and dry to put under your pillow when you go to bed.
But while it might seem like a great idea to fashion your own "evaporative cooler" with damp towels or ice in front of fans, Venkataramanan is skeptical about its effectiveness in our humid climate.
"As you evaporate things, the humidity will increase if you have the water vapor inside the house," he said. "So it might work in Arizona or New Mexico, Texas; [it] may not be as appropriate for Wisconsin where we have a lot of humidity, even if our temperature is not as high."
Of course there are ways to prevent your A/C from failing -- give it a rest, by keeping it around 70-72 degrees and turning it off during the night.
"Before it gets really hot, you may want to schedule a call from one of the HVAC people to come and check things out," Venkataramanan said.
Soon these may not be just tips anymore, but part of our lives.
"These are really hot days getting close to 100. We're not used to that here," the professor said. "All these climate change things are telling (us) that we're going to get more and more of these extreme weather days. And we will have to adjust ourselves to that."