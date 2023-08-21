Experts share tips on how to beat the heat without air conditioning.

MADISON, Wis. -- With scorching temperatures on their way, it can be easy to forget that not everyone who has a place to live has access to air conditioning, or sometimes it breaks at the worst times. 

"They're just like our body; they also are not designed for extreme environments. Some of them will go bad," University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering professor Giri Venkataramanan said.