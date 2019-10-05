No. 8 Badgers roll Kent State, 48-0

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - Another Saturday, another blowout win for the Badgers.

And another resumé booster for Jonathan Taylor.

The Badgers junior running back added five touchdowns to his Heisman campaign in Wisconsin's 48-0 blowout non-conference win over Kent State on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall.

In a 28-0 first half, Taylor tallied all four scores, which included three on the ground. He ran for 126 yards on 17 carries in the first two quarters alone. Forty seconds into the second half, Taylor ran for a 48-yard score, his fifth of the game.

Taylor wasn't alone though on offense. Jack Coan only threw one first-half touchdown (to Taylor), but was efficient, completing 12 of 15 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

But Saturday's non-conference finale was not just about the Wisconsin offense.

The Badgers' No. 1-ranked defense shut down a Kent State offense that scored 62 points against Bowling Green two weeks ago. The Golden Flashes finished with 10 first downs and only 124 total yards.

Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) also dominated time of possession all afternoon, finishing with over 40 minutes with the ball.

With non-conference play wrapped up, the Badgers finish the regular season with seven more Big Ten contests, starting next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Michigan State at Camp Randall. That game will conclude Wisconsin's five-game homestand ahead of a Oct. 19 matchup in Champaign against Illinois.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.