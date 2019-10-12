No. 8 Badgers on top of Michigan State at half, 17-0
MADISON, Wis. - Seemingly nothing can stand in Wisconsin's way right now.
In the fifth and final game of the Badgers' long homestand, No. 8 Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) isn't struggling at all with a 4-2 Michigan State team. The Badgers lead the Spartans 17-0 at the half behind an excellent first half from Jack Coan and another rushing touchdown from Heisman contender Jonathan Taylor.
Coan completed 12 of 14 passes for 120 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus.
But it's the Badgers' defense shining again, in search of its fourth shutout of the season and second in a row. Wisconsin blew out Kent State 48-0 last week at Camp Randall, which followed season-opening shutouts against South Florida and Central Michigan.
