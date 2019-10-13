Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. No. 8 Badgers cruise past Michigan State, 38-0 No. 8 Badgers cruise past Michigan State, 38-0

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin is halfway through its regular season schedule — and looks unstoppable.

The No. 8-ranked Badgers have won all six of their games this season, and have not allowed points in four of them.

Wisconsin's defense recorded its fourth shutout of the season Saturday afternoon in a 38-0 victory over Michigan State at Camp Randall.

The Badgers closed their five-game homestand in dominating fashion, led by two more rushing touchdowns from junior tailback Jonathan Taylor, who leads the nation in the category.

Taylor finished the day four yards shy of the 5,000 career yards mark.

Quarterback Jack Coan was smooth sailing under center, as well, completing 18 of 21 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown on a connection with Quintez Cephus.

But it's the Badgers' defense shining again, in search of its fourth shutout of the season and second in a row. Wisconsin blew out Kent State 48-0 last week at Camp Randall, which followed season-opening shutouts against South Florida and Central Michigan.

Up 24-0 in the fourth, the defense got in on the scoring fun when Zack Baun tallied a 34-yard pick-six.

Michigan State finished the day with just over 100 yards of total offense and had only four plays go for more than 10 yards.

Wisconsin now hits the road for two weeks, starting next week in Champaign, Ill., against Illinois before heading to the Shoe to play Ohio State in a highly anticipated Oct. 26 matchup.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.