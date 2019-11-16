No. 14 Badgers lead Nebraska at half, 27-14

LINCOLN, Neb. - Wisconsin's Big Ten West title hopes are slim after dropping back-to-back road games at Illinois and Ohio State, but things are looking a bit different Saturday in Lincoln.

After a half of big plays, the No. 14 Badgers lead the Cornhuskers, 27-14.

Despite turning the ball over and falling behind 7-0, Wisconsin (7-2) found its groove on Aron Cruickshank's 89-yard kickoff return for a score. That's when the Badgers' offense took with a field goal, A.J. Taylor's 55-yard touchdown reception, an interception and a short-field score for Jonathan Taylor.

But it was the Badgers team we've become familiar with that ended the half-ended the half on a four-minute ground-and-pound scoring drive and a field goal.

Nebraska (4-5) has struggled all season and is looking for its first bowl in a couple of years, but extended head coach Scott Frost on Saturday morning before the game, despite starting his coaching career in Lincoln 8-13.

Wisconsin returns home next Saturday to Camp Randall for Senior Day against Purdue.

If Minnesota loses to Iowa later this afternoon and Wisconsin wins out (vs. Purdue, at Minnesota), the Badgers represent the division in next month's Big Ten Championship Game.

