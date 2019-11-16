No. 14 Badgers end road skid in 37-21 win at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. - Wisconsin's Big Ten West title hopes are slim after dropping back-to-back road games at Illinois and Ohio State, but things are a bit more optimistic after Saturday in Lincoln.

With a kickoff return, one of the longest passes of the season and a stout defensive performance, the No. 14 Badgers won just their second road game of the season with a 37-21 victory over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Badgers' last road win was an opening-week rout of South Florida in Tampa.

Now, if Minnesota loses to Iowa Saturday afternoon and Wisconsin beats Purdue at home and Minnesota on the road, the Badgers will represent the division in next month's Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

Despite turning the ball over and falling behind 7-0, Wisconsin (7-2) found its groove on Aron Cruickshank's 89-yard kickoff return for a score. That's when the Badgers' offense took with a field goal, A.J. Taylor's 55-yard touchdown reception, an interception and a short-field score for Jonathan Taylor.

But it was the Badgers team we've become familiar with that ended the half-ended the half on a four-minute ground-and-pound scoring drive and a field goal to take a 27-14 lead into the locker rooms.

Behind another 200-yard outing for Taylor, he passed Herschel Walker early in the fourth quarter for the most rushing yards by any player before the end of his junior season. Walker rushed for 5,596 yards through three seasons for Georgia in the 1980s. Taylor added his second touchdown of the day in the third quarter.

ICYMI: Jonathan Taylor broke Herschel Walker's record for most rushing yards in the first three years of a career on this run. pic.twitter.com/6UTATYYZrs — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2019

Nebraska (4-5) has struggled all season and is looking for its first bowl in a couple of years, but extended head coach Scott Frost on Saturday morning before the game, despite starting his coaching career in Lincoln 8-13.

Wisconsin returns home next Saturday to Camp Randall for Senior Day against Purdue.

