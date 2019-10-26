No. 13 Badgers trail No. 3 Buckeyes, 10-0, in quiet first half

COLUMBUS, Ohio - No. 13 Wisconsin can't afford another slipup after losing to Illinois on a last-second field goal last Saturday.

Through a half at the Horseshoe in Columbus, the Badgers might be in position to do just that, trailing No. 3 Ohio State, 10-0.

Both teams were scoreless until the undefeated Buckeyes connected on a field goal midway through the second quarter.

In a two-minute drill, Buckeyes QB Justin Fields led a touchdown drive that finished on a 27-yard pass to Chris Olave.

The rainy conditions have made it difficult for Jack Coan and Wisconsin's offense to get much going. Ohio State's defense has sucked up Jonathan Taylor, limiting him to 25 yards on 12 carries.

For what it's worth, Donny Navarro's touchdown for the Illini last week is still the only first-half touchdown allowed by the Badgers all season through eight games.

