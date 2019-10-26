No. 13 Badgers stumble again in 38-7 loss to No. 3 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - After a stunning last-second loss to Illinois last week, No. 13 Wisconsin knew it couldn't afford another slipup this season if it still wanted to head to the College Football Playoff.

Now, those hopes might be gone.

The Badgers dropped another road game Saturday, this time a 38-7 blowout loss at the hands of No. 3 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) in Columbus.

Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) was shut out in the first half, but only found itself down 10-0, mostly due to a late touchdown via Justin Fields and Chris Olave.

Jack Coan tossed a second-half touchdown to A.J. Taylor, but the Badgers' offense was held in check by the nation's top defense all afternoon.

Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor was limited to just 19 carries for 52 yards in his worst game of the season.

On the other sideline, Ohio State's offense shined, tallying five total touchdowns and three on the ground.

Wisconsin is off next week before welcoming No. 20 Iowa to Camp Randall on Nov. 9.

