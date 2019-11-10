No. 13 Badgers snap skid in 24-22 win over No. 18 Iowa

MADISON, Wis. - Home sweet home.

That's at least how the Badgers are feeling after returning to Camp Randall following two road losses and picking up a 24-22 win over No. 18 Iowa.

More importantly, the win keeps No. 13 Wisconsin in the conversation for the Big Ten West title, following No. 17 Minnesota's upset victory over No. 4 Penn State earlier Saturday afternoon.

Danny Davis was the Badgers' offense in the first half, picking up a 17-yard rushing score and a last-second catch to lead Wisconsin to the locker room with a 14-6 advantage. Coan threw his second touchdown pass on the day to Quintez Cephus in the third quarter for a two-score lead.

Iowa fought back after a quiet first half of just two field gaols. QB Nate Stanley led a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive to cut the deficit to 21-13 to open the fourth.

A Coan interception led to an Iowa field goal and a 21-16 lead midway through the fourth, and the Hawkeyes scored on a one-play drive late in the fourth to have a chance to tie it up, but could not convert on the two-point try.

Wisconsin hits the road for Lincoln next Saturday in a conference matchup with Nebraska.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.