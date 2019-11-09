No. 13 Badgers lead No. 18 Iowa at half, 14-6

MADISON, Wis. - The Badgers' path to the Big Ten Championship Game became a bit cloudier following Minnesota's upset victory over No. 4 Penn State early Saturday afternoon.

But for Wisconsin's path to still be feasible at all, the Badgers need to take care of business against Iowa at Camp Randall on Saturday.

Through a half, Wisconsin is doing its best against a team also coming off of a bye week as it leads Iowa 14-6.

Iowa struck first with a 24-yard field goal midway through the first quarter, but Wisconsin responded when Danny Davis took a read-option 17 yards to the house for a score to put the Badgers ahead 7-3.

Despite Davis' score, Jonathan Taylor was the premiere back for Wisconsin in the first half, rushing for 104 yards on 16 carries.

But the half's biggest play came when the Badgers forced a fumble, which set up the 59-yard drive that ended with Davis' touchdown.

Davis scored another touchdown on a pass from Jack Coan with just seconds to go in the half.

During the Badgers' recent two-game road swing, they dropped contests at Illinois and Ohio State.

