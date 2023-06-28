Nitty Gritty holds grand reopening, thanks those who helped restore restaurant after fire Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 28, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Downtown Madison Nitty Gritty held a grand reopening on Wednesday following a fire last year COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- After dealing with a fire last November, restorations are now complete at the Nitty Gritty in downtown Madison.The restaurant was able to reopen for business during the last week of 2022, but much still needed to be done over the past six months to restore the beloved institution.On Wednesday, as part of a final "grand re-opening," those who worked on the restoration project were invited to come celebrate its completion.Along with restoration workers, a Madison Fire Department ladder truck also stopped by for a group photo.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular LIST: Mallards game, Concerts on the Square among postponements for air quality Prairie du Chien community mourns former mayor, grandmother after fatal crash 33 development projects coming to Madison's skyline What you need to know about the Air Quality Advisory PHMDC encourages masking for people going outdoors through Thursday due to poor air quality Latest News Smoke from Canadian wildfires increasing health risks in Black and poorer US communities Nitty Gritty holds grand reopening, thanks those who helped restore restaurant after fire Michigan lawmakers pass ban on ‘conversion therapy’ for minors President touts 'Bidenomics' though new poll shows just 34% approve his handling of the economy Madisonians weigh in as poor air quality fogs Midwestern skies More News