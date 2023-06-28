The Downtown Madison Nitty Gritty held a grand reopening on Wednesday following a fire last year

MADISON, Wis. -- After dealing with a fire last November, restorations are now complete at the Nitty Gritty in downtown Madison.

The restaurant was able to reopen for business during the last week of 2022, but much still needed to be done over the past six months to restore the beloved institution.