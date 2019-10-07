NFL launches 'Take Your Turkey Bowl to Lambeau' contest

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The NFL launched a contest giving fans the chance to bring their friends and family to Lambeau Field for an official game of flag football.

The winning fan will get to take 11 friends and family members to play a game of flag football with a full officiating crew and live play-by-play commentary.

In addition to the game itself, the winner of the contest will also get a special tour of the stadium and Packers Hall of Fame, a locker room filled with customized gear for the whole squad, and a special chance to meet Hall-of-Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

For more information and officials rules for the contest, visit https://www.nfl.com/100/contests.

