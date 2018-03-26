Next week is free compost week
Get compost for gardens
VERONA, Wis. - Dane County will host Free Compost Week from April 2 to April 7, according to a release.
The county will give away compost by the car and truck load to help gardeners and growers during the growing season.
According to a release, the county will offer one load of free compost for residential use per person, per day.
Additional loads and compost for commercial customers can be obtained for a fee.
The amount of compost is limited, so it may run out before the end of the week.
The county compost site is in Verona adjacent to the east side of the old County Landfill, the same entrance as Badger Prairie Health Care Center. The compost site will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
