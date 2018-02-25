LIVE NOW

News 3 This Morning

WEATHER ALERT

There are 2 areas under alert.

News

Newspaper deliverer finds evidence of gas station theft, officials say

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 11:43 AM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 11:43 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Officers responded to the Phillips 66 Gas Station on Collins Court around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of evidence of a theft, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog. 

The release said a newspaper delivery person found the front door’s glass smashed in at the business.

The entry to the gas station was captured on video and officers will review the film to try to gather suspect information, according to officials.

Stay with news 3 as the story develops.


 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration