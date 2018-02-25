Newspaper deliverer finds evidence of gas station theft, officials say

Whitney Curtis/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Officers responded to the Phillips 66 Gas Station on Collins Court around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of evidence of a theft, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The release said a newspaper delivery person found the front door’s glass smashed in at the business.

The entry to the gas station was captured on video and officers will review the film to try to gather suspect information, according to officials.

