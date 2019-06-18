News 3 Now wins National Murrow Award for breaking news coverage

MADISON, Wis. - News 3 Now/Channel3000.com has been honored with a National Edward R. Murrow Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association for breaking news coverage of the gas line explosion in Sun Prairie .

The Murrow Awards recognize outstanding achievements in electronic journalism and "demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism."

Ole Allen

The national award recognizes breaking news coverage by News 3 Now journalists of the Sun Prairie explosion in July 2018. The initial coverage included live coverage on television of the most urgent developments, and shifted in the early days following the explosion to the impact on firefighters , families and businesses, as well as the investigation into what happened.

News 3 Now later continued their work informing the community by holding a telethon for a local disaster relief fund that raised more than $160,000.

The national award follows the honor of five Regional Murrow Awards by the RTDNA.

Those included multiple honors, including a prestigious recognition for overall excellence in the midweest region:

— Breaking News: Sun Prairie Explosion

— Continuing Coverage: Sun Prairie Explosion

— Excellence in Sound: " Farmer's Reality ," Leah Linscheid

— News Series: " Time to Talk ," Dannika Lewis

— Overall Excellence: News 3 Now/Channel3000 staff

This is the sixth National Murrow Award to be awarded to News 3 Now in the station's history.

Winners are invited to join the RTDNA at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City in October.



