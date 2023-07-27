PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. -- A former Sauk Prairie police officer is charged in connection with a December 2022 hit-and-run crash in Prairie du Sac involving his vehicle.
Joel Ludowitz is charged with obstructing an investigation into the December 30 crash at the intersection of State Highway 60 and Water Street. The crash left his car totaled at the bottom of a 30-foot embankment -- the driver was nowhere to be found.
The morning after the crash, Ludowitz reported his car stolen and told investigators he believed it had been taken the night of the crash. When the call came in that it had been found on the Great Sauk State Trail below the Highway 60 bridge, he was one of the first two officers to arrive on scene.
Charges came months later -- and days after News 3 Now Investigates asked for an update on the case -- after an investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office uncovered crucial dash cam footage showing Ludowitz wiping blood away and removing things from the car.
After sifting through dozens of pages of documents related to the crash, News 3 Now Investigates pieced together a timeline of what happened that night and in the days and months following:
December 30, 2022
6 p.m.: An unnamed witness goes out to drink with friends at various bars in Sauk City.
Sometime before 10 p.m.: The witness sees Sauk Prairie officers Joel Ludowitz and Paul Deuman at the Village Pub in Sauk City.
10 p.m.: Ludowitz will later tell investigators this is the last time he saw his white car in his driveway before he claims it was stolen.
10 p.m.: Also at this time, the unnamed witness told police Ludowitz drove her to her home in a white car and hung out for up to an hour.
11:41 p.m.: A white car owned by officer Ludowitz crashes at the intersection of Highway 60 and Water Street in the village of Prairie du Sac. The time on the crash report written by Deuman, who was seen with Ludowitz hours before, was not entered until days later on January 5 when a different officer found video showing the time of the crash.
December 31, 2022
2:05 a.m.: According to court records, Ludowitz told investigators his motion-activated security cameras turned on at this time and footage showed an empty driveway. He said he believes this is the time his car was stolen -- despite the video evidence showing the crash had happened more than two hours prior. However, reports written up by Deuman who was seen with him earlier that night say Ludowitz told him it was stolen "some time after 11." Neither account includes surveillance footage of the car actually being stolen.
7:50 a.m.: Court records say a Dane County detective is asked to contact Ludowitz about the stolen vehicle report.
8:07 a.m.: An anonymous citizen reports the crash to police.
8:12 a.m. to 8:24 a.m.: Deuman and Ludowitz arrive at the scene of the crash. An investigation from the Dane County Sheriff's Office uncovers Ludowitz's dash cam footage, which shows Ludowitz opening the vehicle's door, taking something from the passenger's seat, appearing to scrub blood off the driver's door, then picking something up from the ground by the car and putting it farther away from the vehicle. Officers agree the Sauk Prairie Police Department will handle the crash investigation, while the Dane County Sheriff's Office will investigate the stolen car report. Sauk Prairie police would later hand the crash investigation over to the sheriff's office.
The following months
January 11, 2023: Ludowitz resigns from the department effective January 13. He had been with the department since 2011 and was promoted to detective in 2021. In response to an open records request from News 3 Now Investigates earlier this year, Chief Joshua Sherman said on February 20 that no disciplinary records exist.
February 27: The Sauk Prairie Police Commission approves a retirement agreement for Officer Paul Deuman.
April: The Dane County Sheriff's Office wraps up its investigation and sends the findings to the Juneau County District Attorney for review.
July 19: News 3 Now Investigates asks the Juneau County District Attorney's Office why a charging decision has not been made months after the investigation was complete.
July 25: Ludowitz is charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer.
Looking ahead
Ludowitz is set to appear in court on September 6.
According to the Sauk Prairie School District's website, Ludowitz continues to serve on its Board of Education.
