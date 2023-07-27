A former Sauk Prairie police officer has been charged months after his vehicle ended up on a Wisconsin River path.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. -- A former Sauk Prairie police officer is charged in connection with a December 2022 hit-and-run crash in Prairie du Sac involving his vehicle.

Joel Ludowitz is charged with obstructing an investigation into the December 30 crash at the intersection of State Highway 60 and Water Street. The crash  left his car totaled at the bottom of a 30-foot embankment -- the driver was nowhere to be found.