News 3 Now honored with Emmy for coverage of historic flooding in southern Wisconsin

Our news team was honored with an Emmy Award on Saturday, through the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Our team was recognized for our news coverage of the historic flooding our area saw in August 2018.

More than a year later, Wisconsinites are still dealing with the aftermath of that flooding. The storm dropped 15 inches of rain on Dane County and the flooding caused more than $150 million in damages to our region.

The rainfall broke a state record for the heaviest amount of rain to fall in a 24-hour period. Dane County officials declared a state of emergency as a result of the flooding.

It washed away roads and bridges, destroyed homes and damaged businesses.

We also lost a member of our community on that day. Today, we remember James A. Sewell and all of those affected by last summer's flooding.

