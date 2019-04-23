News 3 Now, Channel 3000 honored with 5 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards

MADISON, Wis. - News 3 Now/Channel3000.com has been honored with five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association, including the prestigious award for overall excellence.

The awards from the RTDNA recognize outstanding achievements in journalism and have been awarded since 1971.

News 3 Now journalists were recognized for coverage of important stories in southern Wisconsin, including breaking news coverage of the Sun Prairie explosion , as well as emotional stories about mental health issues and the changing face of farming in the state.

The five awards recognize work from 2018 in the following categories:

--Breaking News: Sun Prairie Explosion

--Continuing Coverage: Sun Prairie Explosion

--Excellence in Sound: Farmer's Reality , Leah Linscheid

--News Series: Time to Talk , Dannika Lewis

--Overall Excellence: News 3 Now/Channel3000 staff

The awards were chosen for small market television in a region including stations from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The five entries will now advance to the National Murrow Award competition, facing off against small television market stations across the country.

These awards are the most recent in a long history of honors for News 3 Now/Channel3000 from the RTDNA. The station was honored with four regional awards in 2018, and three in 2017 . News 3 Now won the most small market regional awards in the country in 2016 with eight. Three of those regional winners were awarded national Murrow awards .



