News 3 Now accepts national Murrow award in NYC for breaking news coverage

Courtesy RTDNA News 3 Now producers Melissa Behling and Chris Ver Hyen accepted the award at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City.

MADISON, Wis. - News 3 Now and Channel3000.com were honored at the 2019 Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City on Monday night with an award for breaking news coverage.

The National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association was given to News 3 Now for its breaking news coverage of the gas line explosion in Sun Prairie in July 2018. News 3 Now producers Melissa Behling and Chris Verhyen accepted the award on behalf of the station.

The Murrow Awards recognize outstanding achievements in electronic journalism and "demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism."

The initial reporting of the explosion included coverage on television of the most urgent developments, and shifted in the early days following the explosion to the impact on firefighters, families and businesses, as well as the investigation into what happened.

News 3 Now later continued its work informing the community by holding a telethon for a local disaster relief fund that raised more than $160,000.

The national award follows the honor of five Regional Murrow Awards by the RTDNA, including a prestigious recognition for overall excellence in the Midwest region:

This is the sixth National Murrow Award to be awarded to News 3 Now in the station's history.

