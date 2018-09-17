News 3 Links
- 9/17: UnityPoint Health $25,000 contest: Imagine the Amazing
- 8/30: Vote: World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
- 7/31: DOJ creates new public database to track sex offenses
- 3/22: Kidde recalls smoke alarms due to risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire
- 3/21: Vietti Foods allergy alert on undeclared wheat, eggs in Hot Dog Chili Sauce
- 3/14: New webinars train hotel staff in preventing human trafficking
- 2/27 Chief Koval's Community Forums
- 2/1: HGTV'S House Hunters Family Casting
- 1/26: Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive: January 26-28, 2018
- 1/16: Human Trafficking task force
- 1/15: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Speech in Madison
- 1/2: MSCR free community classes
- 12/27: Creators of Hope group heads to Jamaica
- 12/8: UW Carbone Cancer Center fundraiser
- 11/21: Trouble in Toyland report
- 10/16: Partners For Puerto Rico, Channel3000 story
- 9/8: Oneamericaappeal.org
- 8/28: JJ Watt's Houston's Relief Fund
- 7/20: Big Brother fans can catch last night's episode, for free right now, here
- 5/19: MMSD Summer Food Program locations, meal times
- 5/12: UW-Madison 2017 spring commencement information
- 5/1: Dangers of sexting: Download tips on how to prevent sexting; Prevent sexts using education, not justice system
- 3/30: Madison College downtown proposals
- 3/28: UW Center for Journalism Ethics conference
- 2/20: Where do I vote in Madison?
- 2/16: Madison street vending survey
- 2/2: Best Bargains for a Super Bowl TV
- 1/24: Madison College Chef Series
- 1/23: Opt out of familytreenow.com
- 1/11: Free Bikes 4 Kidz bike drive Jan. 14
- 12/28: Ron Dayne change.org petition
- 12/26: Remote therapy cars
- 10/4: Safe Canning tips and recipes
- 9/26: Front-loading washer mold lawsuits
- Storm damage repair: United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors
- 9/9: Back to School recipes:
Almond Butter & Apple Waffle Sandwiches
Mac & Cheese Cups with Broccoli
Grilled Cheese Sticks with Tomato Dip
Pizza Quesadillas
- 9/7: "Enter the Faun" Documentary Screening
- 9/6: 'Table grape' Vineyard Walk
- 8/16: Agora Art Fair
- 8/12: Black Restaurant Week
- 8/5: Brody Joseph's GoFundMe to join Team USA in Thailand
- 8/4: 8th Annual Bay Creek Wagon Drive
- 8/1: Dane County District Attorney Candidate Forum Registration
- 7/27: Madison 48 Hour Film Project
- 7/27: Avenue Q in Janesville
- 7/27: Paddle & Portage
- 7/26: Hilldale Summer Sounds
- 7/25: Ride the Drive
- 7/25: Wisconsin State Fair
- 7/20: Portage Police K9 Golf Outing
- 7/20: Dane County Fair
- 7/20: Amerca's Best Coach voting - Darlington Coach Arnie Miehe
- 7/6: Beau Solomon Memorial Fund bank locations
- 7/6: Soba Noodle Steak Salad and Grilled Steak and Berry Salad with Goat Cheese
- 6/28: Voter Registration Drive Locations
- 6/27: Green Bay Packers Family Night tickets
- 6/10: Goodman Pool Hours and Prices
- 6/3: Jeffrey Stenbom glass installation in Neenah
- 6/1: Dane County Rape Crisis Center
- 6/1: Wisconsin Beef Council: Grilled Ribeye Steaks with Smoky Paprika Rub & Grilled T-Bone Steaks with BBQ Rub
- 6/1: Summer Zoo Camps at Henry Vilas Zoo
- 6/1: Escape Adulthood Summit
- 5/26: Lakeforecast.org
- 5/26: Plant Nite in Sun Prairie
- 5/26: Badger Honor Flight
- 5/24: Madison College Scholars of Promise program
- 5/20: Komen Race for the Cure
- 5/20: Dane County Parks: 2016 Tenney Lock schedule
- 5/20: Dane County EMS training information
- 5/20: Dairyland Games
- 5/19: Spring Salad recipes/class
- 5/13: Dane County EMS training information
- 5/11: Syttende Mai Festival
- 5/10: Estate Planning Seminar
- 5/6: State DNR fishing regulations
- 5/6: Costume-Con
- 5/6: Van Hise Elementary School Art & Craft Fair
- 5/6: American Family Children's Hospital Radiothon
- 5/4: Wisconsin Beef Council: Hawaiian Buger recipe & Mexican Cheeseburgers recipe
- 5/4: Kids Building Wisconsin
- 5/3: GoFundMe: Tracy Czaczkowski Fund
- 4/25: Water safety training
- 4/22: GoFundMe: Ari's Medical Fund
- 4/20: GoFundMe: Wisconsin Racing Formula Electric
- 4/13: New Dane County emergency notification system
- 3/9: Rebecca Ryan's TED Talk
- 3/2: Project SOAR
- 2/24: Punky's ultimate chocolate chip cookie
- 2/16: Green Madison program info
- 2/15: GoFundMe for Gorham Street fire victims
- 2/10: For the Love of Misty CCHS T-shirt fundraiser
- 2/5: Frozen Assets 2016
- 1/22: Sam's Recovery Fund
- 1/22: Madison trash collection schedule
- 1/18: How to calculate your BMI
- 1/4: Wonders of Physics
- 12/16: Black Tie Beef Roast with Chocolate Port Sauce
- 12/8: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin
- 12/3: Madison Police Department vacation watch request
- 11/30: Wisconsin Institute for Discovery "Live from Paris" video conference
- 11/25: WI Department of Transportation (traffic conditions)
- 11/25: WI Department of Transportation twitter
- 11/13: 'Our Waters, Our Future' essay contest
- 11/12: Wisconsin Dells 'You are not alone'
- 11/3: Punky's tart dough and fruit tart recipes
- 10/27: DOT Beltline meetings
- 10/5: Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force
- 10/5: Senate Special Committee on Aging: 855-303-9470
- 10/1: New DNR roadkill rules
- 9/21: DIY projects at The Wild Dandelion
- 9/10: Capital K9s Dog Paddle 2015
- 9/9: Madison Audubon Society: Monarch butterfly tagging
- 9/8: Chef Tory Miller on 'I Love Food' Day, Sujeo and Korea
- 9/8: Never Forget Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
- 9/3: Susan G. Komen Bowl for the Cure
- 8/31: Upcoming Clyde Stubblefield shows
- 8/31: Clyde Stubblefield Scholarship Fund
- 8/31: Hitters Sportsplex Tennis Lessons
- 8/31: Madison Fire Department Military Service Member Recruitment
- 8/27: Hilldale Mall Grade Wide Opening
- 8/24: Chris Lord GoFundMe scholarship
- 8/24: Cardio Drumming with Pris
- 8/20: Forward Fest
- 8/17: Consumer Reports: How your credit score affects what you pay
- 8/13: United Way Day of Caring: Job Readiness Fair To Attend and to Volunteer
- 8/12 Strides for Africa
- 8/11: Nonprofit Porchlight seeks school supplies donations
- 8/5: Landon's Action Tracker Wheelchair GoFundMe Page
- 8/3: Hike It Baby!
- 7/28: 'Different is Awesome' by Ryan Haack
- 7/20: Mocktails recipes
- 7/20: Restaurant Week
- 7/20: State Park information
- 7/14: Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre
- 7/6: Splash & Dash Race
- 6/16: Verona Area Community Theater presents "Shrek: The Musical"
- 6/12: WI River Outings canoe rental on the Wisconsin River
- 6/11: Mary Gooze swims across local lakes to raise awareness for metastatic breast cancer
- 6/9: Madison Police Department Hiring Resource Group
- 6/8: Consumer Reports' list of the Top 10 safest used cars under $10,000 for teen drivers
- 6/8: Boot Camp for New Dads
- 5/27: Second Harvest Foodbank
- 5/22: Brat Fest 2015
- 5/20: Donate to MIA Recovery and Identification Project
- 5/15: Drug Take Back Day Locations
- 5/11: Understanding police of of deadly force video
- 5/8: Boat Rentals: Brittingham Boats and Wingra Boats
- 5/7: Olbrich Botanical Gardens
- 5/6: Nepal Villagers' Earthquake Fund - GoFundMe
- 5/5: Create Connect Jewelry Studio
