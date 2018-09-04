News 3, Klinke Cleaners to collect Koats for Kids

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - WISC-TV3, Klinke Cleaners, the Community Action Coalition and Magic 98 (98.1 FM) are proud to team up, once again, for the 33rd annual Koats for Kids campaign.

The project collects gently used outerwear and winter gear to be distributed to individuals in need.

When: Monday, Sept. 10 – Saturday, Oct. 6

Where: Any Dane County Klinke Cleaners location or any Dane County Lussier Family YMCA .

What: Donate gently used coats, gloves, hats, mittens, scarves and snow pants

All donated outerwear will be cleaned by Klinke Cleaners and distributed to the community by Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin.

For the past 33 years, area residents, school children and businesses have joined together to donate more 316,948 coats to individuals and families in need. Let’s continue the tradition this year! If you hold a collection, send us an email so we can share photos of your donations.

Tune in to News 3 This Morning, News 3 at 6 p.m. and Magic 98 for your daily coat count.

Don't have outerwear to donate? Donate in other ways!

Consider a monetary donation to Community Action Coalition to help fund their distribution process at CAC's donation page .