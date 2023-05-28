The Ridgewood Pool opened for the summer Sunday after undergoing a complete renovation last winter.

MADISON, Wis. - The Ridgewood Pool opened for the summer Sunday after undergoing a complete renovation last winter.

Community members lined up early to be the first to use the all new structures that replaced the more than 60-year-old pools and building that closed last September.

Braden Ross is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. She can be contacted at bross@wisctv.com.