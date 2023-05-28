MADISON, Wis. - The Ridgewood Pool opened for the summer Sunday after undergoing a complete renovation last winter.
Community members lined up early to be the first to use the all new structures that replaced the more than 60-year-old pools and building that closed last September.
"It’s a whole new structure," said Ridgewood Pool president Matt Suing. "So it’s familiar for those that come in to be able to walk around, but everything is brand new."
The stockholder, membership pool on Madison's far West Side first opened in 1958, making it the oldest outdoor community pool in Madison.
"It just became an icon in Madison," said Ridgewood Pool fundraising and renovation coordinator Kathy Bissen.
But after six decades of swim meets and summer fun, the community says the pool was in desperate need of a makeover.
"Some of the kids standing outside the door asked, 'What’s the water temperature gonna be?' and that’s because last year and the year before and the year before, frequently the heaters didn’t work because it was falling apart," Bissen said.
"There was a real possibility that this pool would be shut down," Suing added.
So in 2016, they started raising money to rebuild the pool, and today, after seven years of hard work, they finally got to show off the new facility to their community.
"So many people put in so much work and effort, their time, their resources and donations to make this happen and then to see this, wow, it’s crazy," said Suing.
Bissen says it's emotional to finally see her community enjoy the new pool.
"I actually cried when they jumped in the pool this morning," Bissen said. "To know that Ridgewood will be here for another 60 years for thousands more kids, it just means so much to this community that, yeah we finally did it."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.