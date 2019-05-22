New youth arts center expected to open in Madison next year

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A new performing arts center, focused on connecting kids with the arts, is coming to Madison.

The Madison Youth Arts Center will be located on East Mifflin Street, across from Lapham School in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood.

It will provide a space dedicated to programming, performance and other youth arts organizations, according to a news release.

"The center will have an intentional focus on diversity and will offer all youth, regardless of physical or economic ability, the opportunity to engage" in theater, music, dance and visual arts, the release said. Bob Sorge, the president of the Madison Community Foundation, said the designers have hired a diversity consultant to make that possible.

The new facility will also provide space for dozens of grassroots arts organizations and be the permanent home for the Children’s Theater of Madison and the Madison Youth Choirs.

Mike Ross, the artistic and executive director of Madison Youth Choirs, calls the center a gift and said it gives him purpose.

"I want to do right by it," Ross said. "I want to do right by our community, and I want to do right by our entire Madison community, and that's sort of a huge responsibility and kind of an amazing gift."

Allen Ebert, the exective director for the Children's Theater of Madison, said he's excited to expand the growth he already sees in his students.

"You hear them talk about home or place, and they feel like they belong," he said. "It's so fun to watch that happen."

The Madison Community Foundation is providing a $500,000 grant toward the center, in conjunction with a $500,000 grant from the Evjue Foundation, according to a release. Pleasant Rowland also pledged $20 million toward the project earlier this year, as stated in the release. Diane Ballweg, a current member of the Madison Community Foundation Board of Governors, is heading the capital campaign.

The Madison Youth Arts Center is expected to open sometime in the fall of 2020.



Editor's Note: The broadcast version of this story indicated the arts center would be 11 stories. The arts center will be 4 stories and be located near an 11 story building.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.