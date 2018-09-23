New Wisconsin nonprofit emphasizes ethics in politics

News

Posted: Sep 23, 2018 11:32 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2018 11:32 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A new non-partisan, nonprofit political group is hoping to improve ethics in Wisconsin politics.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is committed to ensuring political leaders at the statewide and national levels are handling issues in an ethical way. The organization recently held an event where former state lawmakers discussed their experiences with ethics in politics.

The group began earlier this year in La Crosse and hopes to start local chapters across the state. People would pay $25 annually to be a member. They would receive a monthly newsletter with examples of good and bad ethical leadership in politics.

Lee Rasch is the organization's founder and executive director. He says he's meeting with people in the Madison area in October with the hope of starting a second chapter.

