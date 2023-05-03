Madison
Verona is growing rapidly with the addition of four new apartment complexes in just the past two years. The new buildings are all situated just west of the city's downtown.
"Our problem is that Verona is a really nice place to live," Mayor Luke Diaz said.
The past decade of large population growth in the Madison metropolitan area has created high demand for rentals. The new properties range from affordable workforce housing to market-rate apartments.
Software company Epic Systems, Verona's largest employer, plans to create 1,700 new jobs.
Those new jobs, Diaz said, will create even more demand on top of what they've already seen.
"My attitude has always been that if you're good enough to work in Verona, you're good enough to live in Verona," Diaz said.
One of the newest complexes to go up is Schoolhouse Yards, which was developed by The Alexander Company in conjunction with Steve Brown Apartments and the city.
Joseph Alexander, the president of The Alexander Company, said the workforce housing created by the development was needed even before the latest jobs announcement.
"This is the first workforce housing development in Verona in roughly thirty years," Diaz said. "These are very successful and really, really needed."
Across Wisconsin, the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates there are 35 affordable and available homes per 100 Wisconsin households in need.
Diaz said more projects like Schoolhouse Yards are needed if Verona's cost of living continues to climb.
"It's a good problem to have, but it does have challenges," Diaz said.
Kyle Pozorski is a weekend morning anchor and weekday general assignment reporter for News 3 Now. He can be reached by e-mail at kpozorski@wisctv.com.
