New trial date set for Rock County stabbing homicide trial

A new trial date is set for the man accused of first-degree intentional homicide after his Rock County trial ended in a mistrial.

Julian Collazo is expected to go to trial again starting July 20, 2020.

Julian Collazo is back in Rock County court again this morning for the first time since his first degree intentional homicide trial ended in a mistrial.



He's expected to go to trail again - but not until July 20, 2020. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/qDfVHZ8l1O — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) December 18, 2019

The judge in the trial of Collazo, who is accused of stabbing a woman while she was on the toilet in 2017, declared a mistrial in October.

Collazo, 23, is facing a felony first-degree intentional homicide charge. He's accused of killing 43-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck and then fleeing to Missouri before geting caught.

After a four-day trial, the jury told Judge Barbara McCrory that deliberations had become "toxic," and that one juror had threatened another juror.

