New trial date set for Rock County stabbing homicide trial

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:37 AM CST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:39 AM CST

A new trial date is set for the man accused of first-degree intentional homicide after his Rock County trial ended in a mistrial. 

Julian Collazo is expected to go to trial again starting July 20, 2020. 

 

 

The judge in the trial of Collazo, who is accused of stabbing a woman while she was on the toilet in 2017, declared a mistrial in October.

Collazo, 23, is facing a felony first-degree intentional homicide charge. He's accused of killing 43-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck and then fleeing to Missouri before geting caught. 

After a four-day trial, the jury told Judge Barbara McCrory that deliberations had become "toxic," and that one juror had threatened another juror. 

