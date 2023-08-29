MADISON, Wis. -- A new study on CTE shows the brain injury might be more common than initially thought, especially in young amateur athletes.
"What we haven't had before is a study that looks at individuals much younger and not nearly at the intensity level of professional sports," UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said.
The study was the largest to look at CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, in young people.
The Boston researchers examined 152 donated brains of people who died between the ages of 13 and 29 years old, as the neurodegenerative disease can only be diagnosed by an autopsy.
They found 41% of the donors were confirmed to have CTE.
"[That] then raises concerns about, you know, what kind of risk our kids are at playing these sports?" Dr. Pothof said. "What kind of things do we need to do to try to make sure that we're protecting them from CTE?"
Pothof says if you have kids who play football, soccer, or hockey, you should make sure they're using the most optimal equipment to reduce the force taken to their heads.
"I think it's also making sure that the rules of the game are enforced in a way where we're not seeing unnecessary contact or head trauma," he said.
CTE is like Alzheimer's and is associated with memory loss, confusion, and suicidal behavior.
The youngest person diagnosed in the study was a 17-year-old football player.
Dr. Pothof says the jury is still out on whether or not parents should pull their kids from contact sports. "It could be multifactorial. There could be other things at play that leads to the development of this."
Rather, you should talk with their pediatrician and weigh the risk with the many benefits of team sports, and if your child is recovering from a concussion and starts feeling better, wait until all symptoms are completely back to normal before letting them play.
"Don't let them suit up for that next game even though they want to play really bad," Dr. Pothof said.
