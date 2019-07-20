New street named after former UW Madison music professor

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

World-class musician and now-retired University of Wisconsin Madison professor Richard Davis was honored Saturday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new street dedicated in his name.

Richard Davis Lane is off of Darbo Drive in downtown Madison and runs one block near the Salvation Army of Dane County. The new street is supposed to be a shortcut for drivers in the area, and it might offer the possibility for new businesses to open in the nearby green space.

The street is officially open after Davis' student, Wilder Dietz, cut the ribbon that was closing off the street.

Many of Davis' students were at the ceremony. Some played music to celebrate Davis himself and the lessons he taught them all. Speakers like Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway spoke, along with other past students, including Dietz.

Dietz said he is happy his teacher is being recognized for his talent and impact, especially while Davis is still alive.

"We found it important, the idea of representation," Dietz said. "To have a predominantly black neighborhood feature someone who has been a black hero for Madison, for our country, for the world."

Davis taught his students with tough love, ferocity and musical excellence, according to Dietz.

The initiative for the street name came from the Worthington Park Neighborhood Association, City of Madison Engineering Division and the Darbo-Worthington Neighborhood Resource Team. The Madison Common Council approved the name.

