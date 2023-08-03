MADISON, Wis. -- A new Department of Public Instruction program launching this fall aims to help guide special education teachers through their first year of teaching.
The Special Educator Induction Program will give 25 special educators across Wisconsin training and in-the-classroom coaching and mentorship starting in September.
"Research tells us when new special educators begin in the field, if they participate in a well developed and comprehensive induction program, they are 50% more likely to remain in their position the first few years, and where otherwise, we find that our first year teachers are 50% more likely to leave the field than someone with more experience," said DPI education consultant Barb Van Haren. "So we really felt concentrating on induction was the very best way to leverage our federal funds and try to make a difference in the field."
The program comes at a time when school districts across the country are struggling to keep special education teachers.
"That's one of the biggest reasons why we see people leave this field is because of the lack of support," said president of Madison Teachers Incorporated Michael Jones.
He spent the first 10 years of his career working in special education before taking a role in administration. He says mentorship was one of the biggest things that got him through the day.
"I had a mentor who was with me at least once a week and she was really invaluable," Jones said. "You need that person that's been there before who's done it, who can help you through and who can actually give you not only just like tricks but also just a basic level of empathy of like, 'Yeah, this is really difficult and right now, it's okay to cry.'"
The program will also help connect teachers to others in the field for support.
"Many times, particularly in our small, rural, arid areas in Wisconsin, you may be the only special educator in your building or at your grade level, and having others that are having similar experiences that you are having can be critical one to set feeling of, 'I'm not alone in this,'" Van Haren said.
On top of the training, the districts will get $1,500 per participating teacher. The program will officially launch in September.
