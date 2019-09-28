Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. New Snappers stadium just the latest in Beloit's downtown revitalization, leaders say New Snappers stadium just the latest in Beloit's downtown revitalization, leaders say

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit city leaders are confident that a new downtown baseball stadium will continue to revitalize the city's downtown.

On Thursday, it was announced the Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate would be sold, with a new stadium planned for construction near Beloit's City Hall.

"Bringing it downtown is going to bring in more visitors to our downtown area," said Sarah Millard, strategic communications director for the city. "It will spur additional economic growth. The more our downtown thrives, the more our surrounding areas will continue to thrive."

The new stadium will still have to be approved by Beloit's City Council. If it passes, it will join other developments currently happening or recently completed near the city's core.

"In a year, a lot has changed in downtown Beloit," said Shauna El-Hamin, Executive Director of the Downtown Beloit Association. "We've gotten several new restaurants, we've got a new boutique hotel, we've got a new brewpub coming downtown in the next few months."

Other projects, like a downtown apartment complex and multipurpose riverfront building for Beloit College have downtown taking shape, El-Hamin said.

"It's just so exciting to see some of these things, whether it's baseball, or apartments, all of it is just huge for the downtown area," she said.

Millard said most of all, the projects are redefining the perception of the city.

"It's hard to know what it's like down here until you've actually been down here," she said.

