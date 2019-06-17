New roadway closures in Beloit, Janesville for I39/90 expansion

As part of the ongoing I39/90 expansion project, new roadway closures are scheduled to start this week.

In Janesville, East Milwaukee Street under I-39/90 will close from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Crews will set girders for the new southbound interstate bridge over the roadway. County O and Delavan Drive will close during the same time frame as crews remove the old southbound bridge deck. Palmer drive will close from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday for bridge staining operations.

There will also be closures in Beloit. Daily closures are planned to start at 7 a.m. Monday at the I-43 Bridge over the interstate and end Wednesday. The I-43 and northbound ramp will close nightly Monday to Wednesday. The I-43 northbound ramp at County X and Hart Road will close overnight Sunday.

Motorists must use alternative routes.

"Be alert at all times; don't get into a sedentary driving pattern. Don't become complacent to the work zone. There are constant changes out there," said Steve Theisen, a spokesperson for the DOT.

For project updates go to www.i39-90.wi.gov.



