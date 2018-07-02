New restaurant Bierock features ‘food grandma used to make'

MADISON, Wis. - A new restaurant featuring “food grandma used to make” will be opening on Madison’s north side Tuesday.

Bierock will open Tuesday at 2911 North Sherman Avenue inside the Northside TownCenter, according to a release.

Bierock will serve craft beer and its signature namesake menu item, which is a type of meat pie similar to a pasty.

"Bierocks are a comfort food," owner Amanda Carriveau said in the release. "They're the type of food grandma used to make, and in our case, that's a literal statement."

The Bierocks are slightly sweet bread dough, traditionally stuffed with beef, onion, sauerkraut, cabbage and seasoning, according to the release. Bierock will also offer different ingredients, including vegetarian and soon-to-be gluten-free options.

"Beer and bierocks are the perfect pairing," Carriveau said. "We hope to be the type of place that's comfortable to all customers, somewhere that encourages discussion and camaraderie over food and beer."

Bierock will have a rotation of a variety of local, state, regional and international beer on tap as well.