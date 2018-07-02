New restaurant Bierock features ‘food grandma used to make'
MADISON, Wis. - A new restaurant featuring “food grandma used to make” will be opening on Madison’s north side Tuesday.
Bierock will open Tuesday at 2911 North Sherman Avenue inside the Northside TownCenter, according to a release.
Bierock will serve craft beer and its signature namesake menu item, which is a type of meat pie similar to a pasty.
"Bierocks are a comfort food," owner Amanda Carriveau said in the release. "They're the type of food grandma used to make, and in our case, that's a literal statement."
The Bierocks are slightly sweet bread dough, traditionally stuffed with beef, onion, sauerkraut, cabbage and seasoning, according to the release. Bierock will also offer different ingredients, including vegetarian and soon-to-be gluten-free options.
"Beer and bierocks are the perfect pairing," Carriveau said. "We hope to be the type of place that's comfortable to all customers, somewhere that encourages discussion and camaraderie over food and beer."
Bierock will have a rotation of a variety of local, state, regional and international beer on tap as well.
Previous Story
Man tells police muggers stabbed him, stole wallet
Next Story
Construction to pause during busy mid-week holiday travel, DOT says
Local And Regional News
- State looks to Farm Bill to address fake organic imports
- 'Something goes kind of wrong with that process': Zika virus linked to miscarriages, stillbirths
- Police: $58K worth of heroin seized during drug probe into local drug dealings
- Feeling like triple digits again for Fourth of July
- Milwaukee seeks to lower $6M stop-and-search settlement
- Motorcycle crash results in Med Flight rescue