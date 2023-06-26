MADISON, Wis. -- New data shows more pedestrians are dying on Wisconsin's roads. That's according to a report by the Governors Highway Safety Association which tracks pedestrian deaths across the country.
Transportation experts said they expected to see fewer pedestrian deaths coming out of the pandemic, however that is not the case. In the report, pedestrian deaths rose to 75 in 2022, which is up 50% over the previous year. The good news for Madison walkers is the numbers are trending the opposite direction.
David Pabst, a Technical Services Director in the Division of State Patrol said that old habits formed when far fewer people were out driving in 2020 and 2021 have continued contributing to the increase.
"People are not getting back to what was pre-Covid. They're still driving really too fast and not paying attention," Pabst said. "I think if drivers in Wisconsin were to really step back and realize that they need to obey the speed laws, and the yielding laws, and slow down and pay attention that we would have a lot less tragedy out on the roads."
The new numbers published found that among the 49 states included in the report, Wisconsin had the third highest increase in pedestrian deaths year over year. However, in Madison those fatal incidents "have actually been trending downwards since they went up initially during the pandemic," Renee Callaway of the Madison Engineering Department said.
She said the increase seen across Wisconsin was not the same as in the Capital city.
During the same time period as tracked by GHSA, Madison saw a decrease from five deaths in 2021 to only two in 2022. She says while it's good, one death is too many.
"But I think, because of that, each one really highlights the work we still have to do here in our city to ensure that our trend isn't going in the same direction as we see in the state," Callaway said.
Callaway went on to say that while it might sound simple, the best advice to pedestrians is to always make sure you're aware of your surroundings and to cross the street only at designated cross walks.
