Pedestrian Deaths PICTURE

MADISON, Wis. --  New data shows more pedestrians are dying on Wisconsin's roads. That's according to a report by the Governors Highway Safety Association which tracks pedestrian deaths across the country. 

Transportation experts said they expected to see fewer pedestrian deaths coming out of the pandemic, however that is not the case. In the report, pedestrian deaths rose to 75 in 2022, which is up 50% over the previous year. The good news for Madison walkers is the numbers are trending the opposite direction. 