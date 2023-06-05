MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Police Department has officially launched a partnership with a third-party service for emergency detention transports to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility.
The pilot program was approved in this year’s operating budget as a way to keep more officers in Madison responding to calls. Traditionally, transport cases take two officers out of the mix for long periods of time.
"Having up to two officers or more to transport people doesn't seem like a good use of police funding," said District 10 Alder Yannette Figueroa Cole, who has voiced her support for the launch of the program.
The new pilot program allows MPD to work with REDI Transports, a driving service company created to assist law enforcement agencies. REDI staff are allowed to transport any patient in police custody to Winnebago. This includes cases when someone is involuntarily committed, Chapter 51 returns and other Chapter 51 transports such as alcohol commitments.
"They're essentially now part of a handoff," said Assistant Chief of Police John Patterson.
Patterson explained how this partnership should benefit both the police, and the people in crisis.
"It can be a traumatic time for an individual going through a mental health crisis. This would remove them from that and we're hoping it gives them a better experience," said Patterson.
“Our officers love serving in their community, and these transports can take them out of the city for hours,” said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. “This switch also helps the patients. Sitting in the back of a squad car, for hours at a time, could fuel their crisis.”
"We're not saying we are removing police departments from the equation," said Cole. "We're saying we're providing services to the police department to serve the community better."
Madison officers will remain at a local hospitals until a patient is medically cleared for transport. Protective custody will then be transferred to REDI during the trip and picked up by Winnebago upon patient arrival.
REDI was selected after a competitive proposal process. The pilot program will run through the summer.
