MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Police Department has officially launched a partnership with a third-party service for emergency detention transports to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility.

The pilot program was approved in this year’s operating budget as a way to keep more officers in Madison responding to calls. Traditionally, transport cases take two officers out of the mix for long periods of time. 

