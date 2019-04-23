New organization combines community service and cold ones

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The inaygurall Drunk in Public Picking up Litter (DIPPUL) event brought several beer drinkers together to pick up trash along the streets and sidewalks of Madison's east side on Saturday.

DIPPULers began their afternoon with a barbecue and then canvassed the Tenny-Lapham neighborhood to pick up litter along streets and sidewalks. However, DIPPULers stopped at bars along the way.

Founder Mike Parks said the concept targets a demographic that enjoys beer and community service, but might not have time to do both.

"You're having a beer so it invites people who otherwise wouldn't go volunteer because maybe they've only got so much time per week to have a beer with friends," Parks said. "So instead they come out pick up trash and do something good."

If you're interested in hosting a DIPPUL in your neighborhood, you can drop Mike a line on his website.

