New mosaic mural to be unveiled at Monroe Street Festival

MADISON, Wis. - The Monroe Street Reconstruction is bringing more public art to the area in the form of murals, sculptures, utility box art and poetry.

The Madison Arts Commission and the Monroe Street Merchants Association plan to reveal one of these new public art pieces this Saturday during the 41st annual Monroe Street Festival.

The new mosaic mural, called "Passing Through Time," by Marcia Yapp, winds along the Southwest Commuter Path as it parallels Regent Street between Breese Terrace and Monroe Street, according to a release.

The new plaza has a bike path, bus shelter, drinking fountain and gathering spaces. There will also be an installation of the "Badger" sculpture by Harry Whitehorse. The sculpture, which is currently being cast at Vanguard Sculpture in Milwaukee, will be cast in durable bronze and secured on a rubberized surface.

The release said the city anticipates the "Badger" to be cast this winter and installed in spring or summer 2019.

Other artistic components include poetry on sidewalks, art on utility boxes, another mosaic work by Yapp in the panels of the entryway at Wingra Park and "Anchorlily," a sculpture by William Turnbull.

During the Monroe Street Festival, you will be able to meet the artist, enjoy cake from Bloom Bake Shop and try "energii bites" from the new Freshii restaurant.

