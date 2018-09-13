News

New Moka location in Madison opening Friday

Full service starts Monday

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 04:28 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 04:28 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Moka is opening its third Madison location Friday on Mineral Point Road.

According to a Facebook post, the Mineral Point soft opening will be Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The full service of the spot will officially start Monday.

Moka, which already has two locations in Madison, on East Washington Avenue and University Avenue, specializes in drive-thru and walk-up coffee.

The shop frequently has seasonal coffee specials along with classics and offers breakfast, brunch and sandwiches.

The location will be at 7402 Mineral Point Road.

