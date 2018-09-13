New Moka location in Madison opening Friday
Full service starts Monday
MADISON, Wis. - Moka is opening its third Madison location Friday on Mineral Point Road.
According to a Facebook post, the Mineral Point soft opening will be Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The full service of the spot will officially start Monday.
Moka, which already has two locations in Madison, on East Washington Avenue and University Avenue, specializes in drive-thru and walk-up coffee.
The shop frequently has seasonal coffee specials along with classics and offers breakfast, brunch and sandwiches.
The location will be at 7402 Mineral Point Road.
