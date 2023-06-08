MADISON, Wis. -- All-new Metro Transit bus routes go into effect this Sunday, aiming to bring riders a more streamlined experience.
Under the long anticipated, and at times begrudged, redesign, the system will have fewer routes and stops, meaning riders might have to walk further to get to their bus, but buses will come more frequently and take more direct routes.
"It's service that may be a bit further from you, but will be better when you get there," said Metro Transit General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg.
Stuehrenberg says the new routes are aimed at making bus rides more streamlined with riders having to change buses less often. If they do need to switch lines, they'll change buses at normal stops rather than transfer points.
On the A, B and C lines, buses will arrive every 15 minutes or less on weekdays and Saturdays. On most other lines, buses will come every 30-60 minutes.
Bus lines are also changing from a numbered system to a lettered one, with the exception of the current campus area buses, the 80 and the 84.
The new system will work alongside the planned Bus Rapid Transit project scheduled to be finished next year. When it's done, the A and B lines will have dedicated lanes and boarding stations along much of the route.
In anticipation of Sunday's launch, Metro Transit Ride Guides like David Alvarado have been helping riders get acquainted with the new system. Alvarado says from what he's seen, the changes will save most people time on their trips.
"My sense is that 70% of the people that I talk to about this are either happy or very happy when they understand it," Alvarado said. "I was talking to a woman who told me she was doing an hour and 20 to work. Now, it’s 40 minutes because she can go directly on the H bus to West Towne."
As far as having to walk a little further to bus stops, Alvarado says it's a compromise he's willing to make.
"Obviously there’s people who are used to having the bus right at their doorstep that are not happy about this, but, you know, I don’t want my bus to go to every doorstep," said Alvarado. "I personally am going to have to walk two more blocks instead of going across a corner, but I’m going to get faster [to] where I need to go."
Stuehrenberg says while Metro Transit took significant public feedback into account when redesigning the routes, he's open to making adjustments as needed.
"We’ve had to make our best educated predictions on everything, but it won’t be perfect," Stuehrenberg said.