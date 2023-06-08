All-new Metro Transit bus routes go into effect this Sunday, aiming to bring riders a more streamlined experience.

MADISON, Wis. -- All-new Metro Transit bus routes go into effect this Sunday, aiming to bring riders a more streamlined experience.

Under the long anticipated, and at times begrudged, redesign, the system will have fewer routes and stops, meaning riders might have to walk further to get to their bus, but buses will come more frequently and take more direct routes.

Reporter

Braden Ross is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. She can be contacted at bross@wisctv.com.