MADISON, Wis. -- Sunday was the first day the Madison Metro Transit bus reroute took effect, a plan that has been under consideration for months.
The updated Metro Transit map aims to reduce the wait time by creating more direct main pathways and consequently decreasing the amount of lines. However, depending on one’s distance from the new stop points, this switch can add walking time.
Locals have had mixed reviews on relearning the new bus system. Before the system change, some riders studied the new map online or with the help of ride guides.
“They (ride guides) explained it really well, they were asking me, ‘do I know where I'm going?’… they said ‘you can take this bus, that bus,’” said Kenny Hotchkiss, a bus passenger.
Other riders had some difficulty adapting the change into their daily routine.
“I knew all the numbers I had to take, I knew all this, but now there's letters and it's just confusing,” said Jaedin Coby, another bus passenger.
The new bus routes go by a lettered system rather than the preceding numerical system. In addition to this adjustment, the physical bus stations have relocated, making some riders wonder whether or not they are in the right place.
“I find it kind of hard to find a notice and then I just wait there for half an hour and there's no bus coming,” said Kaiyi Huang.
Although the modification of the transit routes poses challenges and prolonged walk times for many, others have already witnessed the benefits.
“Before, it used to take me 1 hour and 30 minutes to get to my job… This time I ride, it takes me less than an hour,” said Joe C. “I appreciate the people who organized it, it's very nice so thumbs up for them.”
