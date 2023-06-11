Metro Transit Bus

MADISON, Wis. -- Sunday was the first day the Madison Metro Transit bus reroute took effect, a plan that has been under consideration for months. 

The updated Metro Transit map aims to reduce the wait time by creating more direct main pathways and consequently decreasing the amount of lines. However, depending on one’s distance from the new stop points, this switch can add walking time. 

